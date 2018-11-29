Hoover councilman to ALEA: Release information from deadly Riverchase Galleria shooting

Hoover councilman to ALEA: Release information from deadly Riverchase Galleria shooting
Emantic Bradford Jr. has been identified as the 21-year-old man shot and killed by Hoover police during a shooting at Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving. (Source: Facebook)
By Clare Huddleston | November 29, 2018 at 9:29 AM CST - Updated November 29 at 9:52 AM

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - During a news conference Thursday morning, Hoover City Councilman Derrick Murphy called on ALEA to release information about the Galleria shooting by Monday December 3 at noon.

The agency has taken over the investigation into the Thanksgiving night officer-involved shooting that killed 21-year-old Emantic “EJ” Fitzgerald Bradford Jr.

Murphy said if ALEA denies the city’s request, Hoover police chief Nick Derzis would make a decision on releasing information and/or video that would not hinder the investigation.

Murphy also said protesters exercised their constitutional rights by protesting outside the Mayor's home Tuesday evening, but he condemned protesters and people on social media who made racist remarks.

"Two wrongs don't make a right," said Murphy, "We do not support those ideas. We do not condone those ideas."

Murphy went on to say out of tragedy comes opportunity.

"We can't stop talking about race when this is over," said Murphy, "We have to keep growing. We have to decide if we're going to divide or unify, choose hate or love."

We will have more coverage from the press conference today on WBRC Fox 6 News at Noon.

Continuing Coverage:

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.