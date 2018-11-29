Hoover city leaders and police release statement about arrest in Galleria shooting

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -The City of Hoover and the police department have released a statement about an arrest in the shooting at the Riverchase Galleria.
Erron Brown, 20, is charged with attempted murder. The Thanksgiving night shooting injured 18-year-old Brian Wilson. A 12-year-old girl was also hurt.
Emantic Bradford Jr was shot and killed by a Hoover police officer.
The City of Hoover and the Hoover Police Department have expressed their appreciation to U.S. Marshal Marty Keely and his Fugitive Task Force for the arrest.
Brown was arrested Thursday morning at a home in South Fulton County, Georgia on charges of attempted murder. The City and Hoover PD also thank Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigators for their ongoing efforts which resulted in this arrest.
The city and police released the following statement:
“This is an important milestone in the continued work to find answers about what happened in last Thursday’s tragic incident. The City continues to cooperate with ALEA to understand exactly what happened at the scene where Emantic “EJ” Bradford, Jr. lost his life and an 18-year-old and 12-year-old were wounded. The City of Hoover remains committed to transparency and will continue to communicate with the public as new information comes available.”
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.