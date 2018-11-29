Hoover City Council wants shooting video released

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Mayor Frank Brocato, Police Chief Nick Derzis, and the entire city council lead by the first and only African American councilor requested ALEA to allow the city to release information about the fateful shooting that lead to E.J. Bradford’s death.
“If we don’t receive the information by Monday at noon, the chief will decide whether to release the limited information we have,” Murphy said.
The lack of information has lead to protests and a racial divide in the city. City leaders believe the information will lead to healing. “We want to and are committed to getting to the truth,” Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said.
Hoover leaders are also committed to dealing with racial issues which have been brought to the surface with shooting and demonstrations. “Some of the members of our community and outside our community took to social media after the protests and said some hateful racist things that have no place in the city of Hoover,” Murphy said.
Murphy said the city and its police department must address some hard issues dealing with race beyond the investigation of the Galleria shooting.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.