FIRST ALERT: Weekend rain chances remain high

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Temperatures will actually increase a bit overnight thanks to a southerly wind. Many of us right now are in the mid to upper 30s. During the overnight, we’ll see temperatures around 38 to 40 degrees with just a few clouds.
Moisture is increasing across the area. Expect rain chances around 20-percent Thursday. The best chances for wet weather is north of I-20. Highs will reach 60 degrees by 3pm. During the afternoon, we could see some spotty showers.
We will see a better chance for rain coming up late Friday night. This means most of your Friday will remain dry. The showers and thunderstorms will arrive after football games and parades have wrapped up. Expect highs in the mid 60s on Friday.
First Alert: We will wake up to rain and thunderstorms on Friday. While a few strong storms are possible, the threat for organized severe weather is low with this system. We could see several inches of rain across the area. Updates on our WBRC First Alert weather app. Sunday appears to be significantly drier.
