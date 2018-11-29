Drug thefts at area pharmacies may be linked

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Authorities believe a string of pharmacy robberies might possibly be linked.
Birmingham police recently released photos of man they say demanded prescription drugs at a local Walgreens pharmacy.
"They’re not to the point of saying it’s definitely the same person but they think there is enough similarity in all of these and the method seems to be very similar. So, they are possibly connected,” said Sgt. John Pennington, Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama.
Authorities say the suspect or suspects in all the cases passed a note with demands.
“The indication is I have a weapon. And you know, give me this specific type of pill or whatever and it seems to be asking for the opioid tablets,” said Pennington.
The reason it’s happening? Investigators believe the drugs are being sold illegally.
“More than likely it’s going to be someone who’s not an addict, but who is basically getting it out, flooding it into the streets for people who are addicted to opioids,” said Pennington.
If there is anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, you are asked to contact BPD Robbery Detectives at 254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 254-7777. If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.