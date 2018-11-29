Donald Watkins Sr. and son charged with multi-million dollar investment fraud and bank fraud scheme

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC)-Federal prosecutors Thursday indicted Birmingham attorney Donald Watkins Jr. and his father Donald Watkins Sr. of Atlanta on 10 charges including bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy.
The government accuses the pair of lying to investors about where their money was going. The indictment says the Watkins team told investors their money would be used to help two companies grow internationally, but says the father and son team actually used the money to pay off personal tax obligations, loans, alimony, and clothing.
Watkins Sr. was one of the first people to publicly accuse former Governor Bentley of having an affair with his then-aide.
