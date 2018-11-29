Dog rescues owner from house fire in East AL

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A Glencoe woman says her dog saved her life when her house went up in flames on Wednesday.
Celena Garrett works at Encompass Healthcare, often for third shift and part of second shift. That means she was in deep sleep when her dog Banna tried to wake her.
“She woke me up, beating on my chest,” Garrett said. “She refused to not wake me up.”
When Garrett did wake up she saw herself surrounded by flames: her sofa and her ceiling fan were on fire. She all three of her dogs were able to escape with only a small burn on one of her other dogs, and with her own hair being singed. She quickly called 911 and says Glencoe’s Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene quickly.
“She saved my life,” said Garrett. “So I owe it to Banna, God first, and Glencoe Fire Department and Police Department.”
Garrett lost everything in the fire, although she’s been told her home can be saved, since the outer walls are made of cinder blocks. She is living with family right now, and says a number of friends and neighbors have helped her get back on her feet, even buying clothing for her. She says her sister cut her hair to remove the part that was singed by flames.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, but Garrett said it started near her sofa.
Garrett says she’s had Banna for eight years, and watched her being born.
“Ever since then, she’s been in my life, and so smart. I never dreamed I’d be this attached to an animal, but I am. And she’s made me love everybody and everything around me. She’s taught me to love, is what’s she’s done,” Garrett said.
Garrett says Banna usually beats on her chest to go potty outside, but this time it was harder and more persistent than usual.
She calls her Boston Terrier “a Godsend.”
