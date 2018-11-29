City of Alabaster to ‘Paint the Town Red’ in support of Thompson football

ALABASTER, AL (WBRC) - The color red is taking over the city of Alabaster as they cheer on the Thompson High School football team in the AHSAA State Football Championships.
It’s been 36 years since the Thompson High School football team last played for a state championship.
“The first time we met Coach Freeman, that’s all we talked about was winning a state championship, and for my senior year, to see it all coming together, it means a lot,” said Thompson running back Shadrick Byrd.
Thompson will play Central Phenix City for the Class 7A title next Wednesday night and to show support, the city of Alabaster will ‘paint the town red’ this Saturday ahead of the big game.
“We encourage all fans to wear red on Saturday and to display ‘Go Warriors, Win State’ signs everywhere. Our cheerleaders will be selling those signs this Friday,” said Thompson Athletics Director Vincent Pitts.
“It feels good because so many people are excited again and I think it’s brought some pride back to people even back from in the 80’s so it’s a good time," said Thompson head football coach Mark Freeman.
This game is so big to Alabaster, Thompson will dismiss school early next Wednesday to allow students to travel safely down to Auburn. “We are also delaying the start of school on Thursday by three hours to allow students ample time to enjoy the game and atmosphere Wednesday night,” Pitts added.
“To me, this is my school, my community. I helped change it football wise, and I hope to encourage younger kids to be excited about Thompson as much as I am," Byrd said.
Thompson and Central-Phenix City will kickoff at 7 p.m. next Wednesday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. This is Thompson’s first championship berth since 1982.
