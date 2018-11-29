The chance of you needing an umbrella by morning is moderate

I don’t expect severe weather with the rain and embedded storms that form and move across Alabama on Saturday morning. On Saturday afternoon, most of the precipitation is out of here before instability gets cranking, so for now we are not in agreement with the severe weather forecast from the Storm Prediction Center. I think at best, showers and perhaps a few storms will be capable of producing 30 mph wind gusts due to the amount of wind shear but that’s it at this time. South Alabama stands the best chance of severe storms and perhaps as far north as Montgomery.