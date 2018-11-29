The chance of you needing an umbrella by morning is moderate

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Milder air finally took over and is here to stay through the weekend! The sky will remain mostly cloudy and spotty showers become more scattered overnight. Temperatures fall back into the middle 50s.
You’ll need the umbrella on Friday morning, but won’t by the afternoon hours because the precipitation lifts to the north. Expect a breezy and warm day! We are forecasting dry weather for several hours in the evening which is good news for the Altoona Holiday Parade that the WBRC First Alert Storm Tracker will be at. My only concern is with the gusty winds and any loose inflatables.
On Friday night, we will be watching a system in the Midwest strengthen and perhaps a disturbance in the Gulf that will cause rain and some storms to develop.
I don’t expect severe weather with the rain and embedded storms that form and move across Alabama on Saturday morning. On Saturday afternoon, most of the precipitation is out of here before instability gets cranking, so for now we are not in agreement with the severe weather forecast from the Storm Prediction Center. I think at best, showers and perhaps a few storms will be capable of producing 30 mph wind gusts due to the amount of wind shear but that’s it at this time. South Alabama stands the best chance of severe storms and perhaps as far north as Montgomery.
IF a drastic change in the data occurs and the precipitation aligns with the best forcing and instability, then will see a greater threat for severe storms on Saturday afternoon. For now, we are not and sticking with a low chance.
If you are traveling to Atlanta to watch the SEC Championship game, the weather will be fine on Friday but wet early on Saturday so I advise you to leave on Friday.
Drier weather takes over on Sunday and our next cold snap is on Tuesday!
