Carbon Hill PD investigating after report of man posing as officer

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Police are desperately searching for an impostor they said used a strobe light to pull over a 17-year-old girl in Carbon Hill Monday night.
The chief told us this is all very concerning and disturbing to hear.
He said the man posing as an officer didn’t hurt the girl Monday night, but he’s worried what this guy will do next.
“That’s the scary part for me, as a dad and as a chief of police,” said Chief Eric House. “I’ve got to find out who this is as quick as I can. I gotta know. I gotta know.”
That fear is being felt across Carbon Hill.
“Concern for the young people in our city here. Our small town. What might could happen. What could have happened,” said resident John Davis.
Chief House said it all happened on Fish Hatchery Road near the Walker/Fayette County Line.
“It was a grayish tan colored Chevy Malibu,” said Chief House. “Pulled her over by flashing headlights and also used a red strobe light of some type on the dash. It was not on top. It was on the dash.”
The young girl pulled over.
“Walked up to the vehicle. He had on a black button up shirt and just a pair of jeans from what I understand. And no gun no badge, which is kind of odd," said Chief House. “Told her that her brake light was out and that if she would hit the brakes, he would tell her which one was out. She hit the brakes, he said it was his mistake, and she could go with a warning.”
He let her go and never asked for her driver’s license or anything.
The chief said it could have ended a lot worse.
But he said regardless of whether the girl was hurt, this man is still committing a crime: impersonating a peace officer.
“And we’re going to solve the crime. And I’m going to put somebody in jail,” said Chief House. “I just need that one or two people. One person to come forward and say, ‘Hey I know that vehicle. I know that person.’ Call me. Make that call.”
Chief House said if you’re concerned the car pulling you over is not a legitimate police car, call 911.
Explain where you are, the make and model of your car, and ask if an agency is trying to get you to stop.
Put your flashers on and then drive to a well lit, populated area.
If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call police.
