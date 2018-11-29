Avondale recycling center could close for good

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It could get more difficult to be environmentally conscious in Birmingham if the Avondale recycling center closes for good.
The Alabama Environmental Council will close its community recycling center on December 13, unless the group can find someone to take over the center.
The problem: there’s been a massive reduction in income from the sale of materials.
The AEC depended on the ability to sell those products to sustain its operation.
Birmingham City Councilor Darrell O'Quinn said this could leave a void in the community.
“There are a lot of people in the community who depended on the AEC recycling center as a place where they could go, and they knew the materials would be processed responsibly,” said O’Quinn.
Birmingham's recycling program doesn't accept all the material and items that the AEC center does.
It has already cut operation times to just one day a week on Thursday’s from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Felecia Buck, Executive Director of the Alabama Environmental Council, released this statement:
“We have proudly provided free recycling services for many years and have kept the Center open for the past year despite a massive reduction in income from the sale of materials. We are proud of what we have accomplished and are excited for the opportunity to take a statewide approach on the root issues surrounding recycling as a part of our mission to protect Alabama’s natural environment. We appreciate the support and enthusiasm we have received since announcing our plans moving forward.”
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.