Yo Mama’s: Stuffed Shrimp Scampi

Ingredients:
Coconut oil
12 Shrimp (p/d) large tail on
6 slices Pepper jack cheese
12 slices Applewood bacon
1/4 c Cajun seasoning
12 ounce pkg Fettuccine pasta
juice of 1 Lemon
1 tsp Garlic minced
1/4 c Olive oil
1/2 c Parmesan cheese
Spinach ((optional)
Directions:
Butterfly shrimp and place pieces of cheese inside . Wrap with bacon. Use toothpick to hold bacon on shrimp.
Set aside
Boil pasta until dense, drain and place in ice bath to keep from cooking.
In a skillet or deep fryer, cook until bacon is crispy about 3 mins on each side or 2 mins in deep fryer at 325 degrees. Remove and drain.
Place olive oil with minced garlic in a separate skillet over medium heat. Stir constantly for about one minute. Add pasta and spinach. Stir until pasta is warm. Remove from heat. Stir in Parmesan and juice of one lemon.
Serve immediately enjoy
