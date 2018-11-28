WATCH: Prayer & Justice Community Meeting held for man killed during Thanksgiving Galleria shooting

Emantic Bradford Jr. has been identified as the 21-year-old man shot and killed by Hoover police during a shooting at Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving. (Source: Facebook)
By WBRC Staff | November 27, 2018 at 6:10 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 6:10 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Sixteenth Street Baptist Church and Pastor Arthur Price, Jr. will host a “Prayer & Justice Community Meeting” for Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford, Jr. on Tuesday, November 27th, 2018 at 6:00 p.m.

Bradford’s mother, April Pipkins, is set to speak at the event.

The family’s attorney will also be answering questions.

