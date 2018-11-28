Village Tavern: Macaroni and Cheese

Ingredients:
3 tablespoons Butter, unsalted
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 ½ cups of half and half
1 pound mascarpone Cheese
½ poundfontina, diced ½"
Pinch Nutmeg
Pinch Cayenne Pepper
1 teaspoon Kosher Salt
1 pound Elbow Macaroni
¼ Cup Butter, unsalted melted
¾ Cup Panko Bread Crumbs
Directions:
Cook the macaroni in a large pot of boiling salted water until al dente.
In a sauce pot, melt butter. Add the flour and stir over moderate heat for 2 minutes.
Whisk in half and half and cook, whisking, until thickened, about 3-5 minutes.
Add mascarpone cheese and stir until incorporated and smooth.
Add ¼ lb of diced fontina and stir until incorporated and smooth.
Season with nutmeg, cayenne pepper and Kosher salt.
Drain the macaroni very well and return it to the pot. Stir in the cheese sauce and the remaining ¼ lb of diced fontina cheese.
Spread the macaroni in the prepared baking dish.
In a small bowl, combine the melted butter and the bread crumbs and stir until evenly moistened.
Sprinkle the butter crumbs over the macaroni and bake for 40 minutes or until bubbling and golden. Let stand for 15 minutes.
