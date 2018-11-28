New Amazon delivery station adding jobs to B’ham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - You could call Cordell Moore one of Santa’s newest helpers.
He's delivering packages to people's homes that they've ordered from Amazon.
“Just gives you something extra to do. It’s a good way to make some holiday money,” Moore explains.
Moore is working the gig through a program called Amazon Flex.
It's one of several methods Amazon is now using to get packages to customers quicker.
When you order an item on Amazon, it's shipped to a delivery station like the one recently set up in north Birmingham.
This is where Flex drivers then come to pick the packages up, get a route and off they go.
“You’re able to pick your blocks. You work when you want to. If you don’t want to, you can decline. So it gives you a lot of options,” Moore says.
Besides using Amazon Flex Drivers, the delivery stations also partners with small delivery businesses, who can then hire their own drivers.
The stations are a way to supplement more traditional companies like UPS and FedEx all while creating hundreds of jobs--both part time and full time.
“It offers a stimulation to the local economy from a large business coming in---just give people another option to make money,” he says.
“It’s around Christmas time. A lot of people are happy to see an Amazon package. Maybe it’s a present or something along those lines. A lot of people get joy out of it,” Moore says.
