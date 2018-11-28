Mother shares experience of a common eye injury

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A young mother is sharing her experience of a scratched cornea to highlight the common eye injury.
Jessica Martindale, a Communications Specialist for the UAB Callahan Eye Hospital, said her injury happened while she was playing peek-a-boo with her 6-month-old son, Henry.
“He had his hands on my face,” explained Martindale. “Before I knew it, there was this sharp, shooting pain coming across my eye.”
According to Martindale, she has poked herself in the eye by accident before, but this pain felt different.
“It was a resonating pain. It wasn’t going away,” described Martindale. “Every time I opened my eye, my natural instinct was to close it.”
After talking to her husband, Martindale decided she would go in for an eye examination the next morning. That changed when she woke up that night unable to open her eye. Martindale decided she needed to visit the UAB Callahan Eye Hospital Emergency Department.
“I was seen by a doctor right away who told me I did have a scratch in my eye,” said Martindale.
UAB Doctors say a scratched cornea is the most common injury they treat in the eye hospital’s emergency department. Martindale was prescribed antibiotic drops and told to follow up with her doctor the next morning.
“Aside from using the antibiotic eye drops for several weeks to get the itchiness and scratchiness to go away, I would say I experienced severe light sensitivity over several weeks,” explained Martindale. “Actually, I had to wear sunglasses at work for about a week and a half.”
According to doctors, light sensitivity is one of the symptoms of a scratched eye. Other symptoms include pain when you open or close your eye, redness, blurred vision, and headache.
Doctors say this is also a common injury in children. If you or your child experience a scratched eye, doctors suggest doing the following: Don’t touch your eye, do not wear contact lenses, don’t rub your eye, wear sunglasses, and see a doctor.
