Warmer temperatures are on the way!

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are seeing a hard freeze across most of North and Central Alabama with many locations well into the 20s. Today will be a chilly and sunny afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s and lower 50s. We’ll remain below average for this time of the year, but it will be warmer than yesterday where Birmingham only recorded a high of 42 degrees.
First Alert: Moisture will increase tomorrow and Friday thanks to southerly flow. The southerly winds will also warm us up significantly with highs approaching 60 degrees Thursday and getting close to 70 degrees on Friday. Morning temperatures will also trend warmer. Thursday morning will be the coolest night over the next five days with lows in the mid 30s.
Next Big Thing: Our next big story will be a cold front that will move through the Southeast on Saturday. Rain and even a few embedded thunderstorms are likely Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. Severe parameters aren’t high, but we do see some high wind shear that could indicate the possibility of seeing a few strong or severe storms. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s Saturday. We’ll continue to monitor the models and let you know if the severe threat increases or appears limited. The threat appears very low for severe weather across Central Alabama Saturday.
Next Week: Models are struggling with our forecast for early next week. Yesterday they kept moisture in place giving us unsettled weather Sunday through Tuesday. The latest runs are trending us to be drier. The models will likely fluctuate, but expect some kind of rain chance through Tuesday. We trend significantly cooler for the second half of next week. Make sure you download our WBRC First Alert Weather App to receive the latest weather updates and to submit your weather photos!
