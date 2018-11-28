Warmer temperatures are on the way!

Next Big Thing: Our next big story will be a cold front that will move through the Southeast on Saturday. Rain and even a few embedded thunderstorms are likely Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. Severe parameters aren’t high, but we do see some high wind shear that could indicate the possibility of seeing a few strong or severe storms. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s Saturday. We’ll continue to monitor the models and let you know if the severe threat increases or appears limited. The threat appears very low for severe weather across Central Alabama Saturday.