Lifesaving devices often locked away in public places

“They’re not in enough places,” Douglas says. “And if public places and businesses have those available and have people trained to use them, which is pretty much anyone trained in CPR, if the staff knows where to find them, you’re gonna save a life. It doesn’t do any good if it’s locked up in an office somewhere. It has to be where someone can get to it, just any bystander that says ‘hey I’ll go grab the AED.’ They have to be able to get to it, otherwise it’s useless.”