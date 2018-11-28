Hoover city leaders meet with family of EJ Bradford

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Officials with the city of Hoover confirmed Wednesday that several city leaders met with the family of EJ Bradford, the man who was shot and killed by police Thanksgiving night at the Riverchase Galleria during an incident still under investigation by state authorities.
Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, Police Chief Nicholas Derzis, and City Councilman Derrick Murphy all met with Bradford’s mother, father, and other family members on Tuesday before a prayer vigil.
According to officials, Mayor Brocato and Councilman Murphy “expressed their sincerest condolences and prayers to Mr. Bradford’s family on their loss.”
Chief Derzis, per officials, also “acknowledged and apologized for the issuance of an inaccurate public statement in the wake of this tragedy that implied that Mr. Bradford was the suspected shooter.”
You can read the statement from city officials in its entirety below:
“Following this tragedy, Councilman Derrick M. Murphy arranged a meeting with the family of Mr. Emantic “EJ” Bradford, Jr. Mr. Bradford’s mother, father, and loved ones graciously agreed to sit and speak with Councilman Murphy, Mayor Brocato, and Chief Derzis on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, before the prayer vigil held in Mr. Bradford’s remembrance. Mayor Brocato, Councilman Murphy, and Chief Derzis expressed their sincerest condolences and prayers to Mr. Bradford’s family on their loss. Chief Derzis acknowledged and apologized for the issuance of an inaccurate public statement in the wake of this tragedy that implied that Mr. Bradford was the suspected shooter. During the meeting, city officials answered any questions that they could.”
“The City appreciates the Bradford family agreeing to sit down with city representatives during this difficult time. Our collective thoughts and prayers will continue to be with the Bradford family in the coming days as they begin the healing process.”
