Hoover city leaders meet with family of EJ Bradford

“Following this tragedy, Councilman Derrick M. Murphy arranged a meeting with the family of Mr. Emantic “EJ” Bradford, Jr. Mr. Bradford’s mother, father, and loved ones graciously agreed to sit and speak with Councilman Murphy, Mayor Brocato, and Chief Derzis on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, before the prayer vigil held in Mr. Bradford’s remembrance. Mayor Brocato, Councilman Murphy, and Chief Derzis expressed their sincerest condolences and prayers to Mr. Bradford’s family on their loss. Chief Derzis acknowledged and apologized for the issuance of an inaccurate public statement in the wake of this tragedy that implied that Mr. Bradford was the suspected shooter. During the meeting, city officials answered any questions that they could.”