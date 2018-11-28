Hoover Christmas tree lighting event postponed

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -The city of Hoover has postponed the annual tree lighting ceremony at city hall. It was set to take place Thursday evening.
Demonstrators protesting the death of Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr. had planned a demonstration at the event, according to the Associated Press.
But a statement from the city says the lighting is being postponed out of respect for the loss of life. The statement says the city is offering thoughts and prayers to Bradford’s family and hoping for healing.
