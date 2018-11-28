Heart Gallery Alabama: Ethan & Austin

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Ethan, born October 2001, does well in school. He enjoys playing football, basketball and video games. He is a very talkative child. He enjoys being social with his friends.
Austin, born March 2003, loves to play video games. He does well in school with assistance from his IEP. He is a very quiet and shy child who gets nervous easily. Ethan and Austin have always been placed together. Ethan is very protective of his younger brother.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
