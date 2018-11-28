Funeral set for man shot by Hoover PD at Riverchase Galleria

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A funeral will be held Saturday for the man shot and killed by police at the Galleria Thanksgiving night.
Services for Emantic “EJ” Fitzgerald Bradford, Jr. will be at 10 a.m. at the Boutwell Auditorium. The Rev. Jesse Jackson will deliver the eulogy.
