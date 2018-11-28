Funeral set for man shot by Hoover PD at Riverchase Galleria

Funeral set for man shot by Hoover PD at Riverchase Galleria
Funeral services for Emantic Bradford Jr. will be held Saturday morning at Boutwell Auditorium. (Source: Facebook)
By WBRC Staff | November 28, 2018 at 1:10 PM CST - Updated November 28 at 1:10 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A funeral will be held Saturday for the man shot and killed by police at the Galleria Thanksgiving night.

Services for Emantic “EJ” Fitzgerald Bradford, Jr. will be at 10 a.m. at the Boutwell Auditorium. The Rev. Jesse Jackson will deliver the eulogy.

Continuing Coverage:

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.