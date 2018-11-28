Firefighters help colleague after house destroyed by fire

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Firefighters are working together to help a good friend and colleague after a fire destroyed a man’s home last night.
Hanceville Fire was one of the three departments that responded to a home fire on County Road 622 Monday around 6 p.m.
The homeowner, Billy Atchison, was burned and injured in the fire. His family was able to escape the home.
Officials say Atchison was lighting a fire and it somehow spread to their Christmas tree, causing the house to go up in flames.
Click here for a link to a GoFundMe that has been set up to help the family.
