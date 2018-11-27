FBI: Body found during search for missing NC 13-year-old Hania Aguilar

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Law enforcement are responding after a body was found off of Wire Grass Road in the Lumberton area, according to Robeson County Sheriff Ken Sealey.
Sealey said he was notified the body was found before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. He added he was headed to the scene and deputies were already there.
According to a press release from the FBI, agents and detectives with the Lumberton Police Department found the body around 4:45 p.m.
The body has not been positively identified, but investigators with the FBI, Lumberton police, the SBI, and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office were following leads related to the search for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar when the discovery was made, the release stated.
“Out of an abundance of caution, investigators have notified Hania’s family, but again no confirmation has been made of the identify of the body found,” the release stated.
