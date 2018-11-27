Cleveland postal employee going to prison for stealing gift cards

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A postal employee was sentenced to six months in prison for stealing gift cards.
Sonte Gibbons, 25, pleaded guilty to theft of mail by a postal employee.
Gibbons began delivering mail in Willowick and Easlake in September 2016.
In April 2017, Gibbons was supposed to deliver a $10 Wal-Mart gift card to a home on East 331 Street, but instead redeemed the gift card three days later, while still wearing his postal uniform.
After getting complaints about mail not being delivered on his route, agents prepared 10 first-class mail pieces that contained a greeting card and a gift card or cash.
According to court documents, only three of those cards were delivered.
“The vast majority of postal employees are dedicated workers, but this case reminds us that there are always Grinches among us,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman.
To report postal employee misconduct, contact USPS OIG special agents at www.uspsoig.gov or 888-USPS-OIG.
