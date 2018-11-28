HELENA, AL (WBRC) - The holiday season comes alive this week in Shelby County.
On Friday night is a “Christmas to Remember” in Old Town Helena. There will be live music, food trucks lining the street, and all the stores will be open late. Santa Claus will be there as well. The holiday event kicks off at 5 p.m. with the annual tree lighting at the train caboose taking place at 6:30p.m..
“It’s a very family environment,” said Lori Tatum, the owner of Oh My Sole. “It’s like a hallmark movie.”
Tatum describes it as a great evening to kick off the holiday season.
“The streets are lined with Christmas lights, and everybody is walking around with hot chocolate and food from the food trucks,” said Tatum.
The Helena Christmas Parade is the next day at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1. It starts near Publix on Alabama 261, goes through Old Town Helena, and ends at the recreation center. This year’s theme is “The Songs of Christmas.”
