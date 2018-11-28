B’ham working to fix $378 million hole in pension fund

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - At a special called Birmingham pension board meeting Tuesday, Mayor Randall Woodfin and board members discussed how to fill the $378 million hole in the pension fund.
Woodfin says the city has to find at least $12 million dollars a year for the next 30 years to make the fund whole again.
One possible solution discussed is letting the Retirement Systems of Alabama manage the fund. Other ideas include cutting expenses of running the pension fund, increase contributions made by employees, increase contributions made by the city and decreasing benefits received by employees when they retire.
Woodfin says the pension fund issue needs to be addressed now so that things won’t get worse in the future. We’ll have more from the meeting tonight at 9 and 10 on WBRC FOX6 News.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.