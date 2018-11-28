Behind the Front: Answering your weather questions

Episode #35

Behind the Front: Answering your weather questions
J-P Dice answers your questions in this special listener mailbag edition of Behind the Front.
By Sebastian Posey | November 28, 2018 at 10:58 AM CST - Updated November 28 at 10:58 AM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - J-P Dice answers your questions in this special listener mailbag edition of Behind the Front. What are the chances of a white Christmas this year? What is thundersnow? Are we in store for a colder winter?

Obviously there are plenty of winter-related questions, but J-P touches on a few topics that aren’t related to snow. For instance, how is fog made? Find out the answers to these questions and more.

I need your questions for our podcast this week. I'm taking them live. Look forward to hearing from you.

Posted by J-P Dice WBRC on Monday, November 26, 2018

Subscribe to Behind the Front

Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn

Podbean | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Player FM

And if you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

RELATED CONTENT

Behind the Front: Answering your weather questions

Behind the Front: Answering your weather questions

By 

Sebastian Posey

Published 53m at 10:58 AM
Warmer temperatures are on the way!

  Warmer temperatures are on the way!

By 

Matt Daniel

5:30 AM
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances climb Friday

  FIRST ALERT: Rain chances climb Friday

By 

J-P Dice

November 22
Thanksgiving looks good, rain returns Friday

  Thanksgiving looks good, rain returns Friday

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s late this evening, and we’ll likely see morning temperatures drop into the mid-30s tomorrow morning.
By 

J-P Dice

November 21