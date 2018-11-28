Behind the Front: Answering your weather questions

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - J-P Dice answers your questions in this special listener mailbag edition of Behind the Front. What are the chances of a white Christmas this year? What is thundersnow? Are we in store for a colder winter?
Obviously there are plenty of winter-related questions, but J-P touches on a few topics that aren’t related to snow. For instance, how is fog made? Find out the answers to these questions and more.
Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
Podbean | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Player FM
And if you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.