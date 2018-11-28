Another below average day, but sunny day is on tap

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Temperatures remain below normal on both ends for this time of year! Temperatures this afternoon will at least be a little warmer than yesterday, but still some 10-15 degrees below normal. At least we will have a lot of sunshine to enjoy and brighten our mood.
A system forming across the Midwest this week will help raise temperatures across the southeast through the weekend. Tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will be close to normal readings in the lower 60s. There is a tiny rain chance northwest, otherwise we remain dry. Breezy conditions are likely to end the week too.
On Friday, the system gains strength to our west and gets a little closer, and that will mean even warmer temperatures and a 30 percent chance for showers and storms across the north and northwest portion of the state. I honestly think it will be dry for any Holiday Parade at night, like the one in Altoona that the WBRC First Alert Storm Tracker will be at.
If you are traveling to Atlanta to watch the SEC Championship game, the weather will be fine on Friday but wet early on Saturday, so I advise you to leave on Friday.
Parades for Saturday have been shifted in some cities to Sunday, like the one in Cullman. Rain and storms are likely in the morning and will end southeastward during the afternoon hours. I don’t expect severe storms at this time.
Parades on Sunday, like the one in Birmingham that the WBRC Storm Tracker will be at, look to go on without any weather issues. It will be in the lower 70s!
It looks like another cold snap arrives between next Tuesday and Wednesday, so enjoy the upcoming warm up while you can!
