Temperatures will struggle to climb into the low 40s Tuesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! You’ll need the coat and other ways to stay warm today! Temperatures this morning have dropped into the 20s and lower 30s. Temperatures are mostly below freezing, and we aren’t expected to warm up that much this afternoon. High temperatures only in the low to mid 40s. It is going to be very breezy this afternoon. Sustained northwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. It’ll feel like it is in the 30s all day long. Good news is that we’ll see a sunny sky.