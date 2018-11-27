‘Spongebob Squarepants’ creator dies

(RNN) - Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of the iconic Nickelodeon cartoon “Spongebob Squarepants,” has died at age 57.
Nickelodeon announced his death on Twitter.
Hillenburg was diagnosed with ALS in March 2017.
The cartoon show featured a sponge who - like the theme song said - lived in a pineapple under the sea.
The exploits of Spongebob, Squidward, Sandy Cheeks and Mr. Crabs have been entertaining young and old for 12 seasons.
Hillenburg was nominated nine times for an Emmy, but never won.
The show started in 1999 and has more than 240 episodes. It also included two full-length movies, which included the likes of “Baywatch” and “Knight Rider” star David Hasselhoff.
The 2004 movie was titled “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie” and 2015′s followup was “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water.”
SpongeBob even made his way to Broadway in the Tony-award winning production “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.”
Hillenburg was born on Aug. 21, 1961 in Fort Sill, OK.
A fan of Jacques Cousteau, Hillenburg earned a degree in natural-resource planning and interpretation from Humboldt State University, according to his IMDb page, and for three years taught at Orange County Marine Institute at Dana Point, CA.
A fan of drawing and painting, Hilleburg also earned a master’s degree in experimental animation at the California Institute of the Arts.
He is also known for “Rocko’s Modern Life” in 1993.
The “Spongebob” cartoon, one of Nickelodeon’s marquee shows, also drew the star power of late Rock legend David Bowie, who guest starred as the voice of Lord Royal Highness in the episode “Atlantis Squarepantis.”
Other stars whose voices appeared in the cartoon included Michael McKean, Amy Sedaris, Lewis Black, J.K. Simmons, Andy Samberg, Aubrey Plaza, Johnny Depp, Craig Ferguson, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Pink, LeBron James, Robin Williams, Mark Hamill, Patton Oswalt, and many more.
Hillenburg is survived by his son Clay and his wife, Karen, of 20 years. He named the character Karen Plankton after her.
