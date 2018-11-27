Sheriff office warns about Cyber Monday scams

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Millions of people are expected to surf the web today to empty their wallets for Cyber Monday, and we’re on your side with a warning from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Debbie Sumrall with the Shelby County Sheriffs office is warning you to be careful because there are multiple ways hackers are getting your credit card information.
First, they say if you see advertising on social media or through email about a great deal on something you want but you have never heard of the store selling it that is a red flag.
“Do a little research and take your time and make sure your money is going where it needs to go and not to a scamster,” she explains
Cyber experts also say don’t follow any links to a store -manually type the store you’re looking for into the browser. They also suggest using paypal, google pay, or Amazon Pay to make purchases. If you don’t have any of those -then use a credit card.
