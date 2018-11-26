Search on for suspect in Demopolis double homicide

DEMOPOLIS, AL (WSFA) -Witnesses say more than 20 shots rang out on Fields Street in Demopolis over the weekend. By the time police and paramedics arrived, two victims were dying in their vehicle, a car that crashed into several vehicles on nearby Floyd Avenue just a block from where it all started at the end of Fields Street.
“Somebody was already there trying to render first aid to the victims," said Capt. Rex Flowers of the Demopolis Police Department.
It happened Sunday morning around 9:25.
The other two victims who were shot are expected to recover and are cooperating with police, according to Flowers. No one has been arrested, so far.
“According to the investigation as of right now, they had gotten out and had an argument with someone outside the car," Flowers stated.
He identified the victims who died as 24-year old Jasmine Washington and 27-year old Laderrus Gilbert. They were not related but Flowers wasn’t sure about their connection. Neighbors declined to talk about what happened mere yards from their homes.
Investigators say they have some pretty good leads and solid evidence that includes finding not one but three weapons on the scene, two pistols and a rifle.
“It was just uncalled for," Flowers explained. “No need to take somebody’s life.”
The city of Demopolis almost made it through the year with no homicides. This is one and two for 2018. The motive behind it all remains unclear.
Capt. Flowers, who is a 25-year veteran with the department, said the city averages around one homicide a year, sometimes none at all.
