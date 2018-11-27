Protests and their impact on African-American owned business at The Galleria

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Things got a little heated when protesters left the sidewalk and proceeded to block traffic in both directions on Highway 31.
It started as a peaceful protest, but then protesters and drivers clashed. One driver actually tried to cut through the crowd.
A woman stood in front of the car and refused to move. She was shoved a short distance but remained standing in front of the car.
After about 20 minutes, protesters walked down the highway and into the Riverchase Galleria Mall.
Shulunda Henley’d daughter owns a shop called Mint Leafe. She says these protests have a negative impact on their businesses.
“There’s a lot of black owned businesses inside the galleria mall, there’s a lot of diversity inside this mall and we all want justice for everyone that was injured in this incident," stated Henley. "We want the right thing to happen but we want it to happen peacefully without it affecting other people’s lives. There are people that work here and these are their jobs and this is how they take care of their family.”
Henley says they have never had a bad experience with Hoover police officers before this, and that they’ve always done a good job keeping everyone safe. Meanwhile protesters say they want to see the body cam video released and a picture of the real suspect.
