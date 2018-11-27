Matt says temperatures will struggle to climb into the low 40s Tuesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! You'll need the coat and other ways to stay warm today! Temperatures this morning have dropped into the 20s and lower 30s. Temperatures are mostly below freezing, and we aren't expected to warm up that much this afternoon. High temperatures only in the low to mid 40s. It is going to be very breezy this afternoon. Sustained northwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. It'll feel like it is in the 30s all day long. Good news is that we'll see a sunny sky.
First Alert: Temperatures will dip well below freezing late tonight into tomorrow morning. Models are showing morning lows on Tuesday in the mid 20s. We could see a few pockets of lower 20s in part of North Alabama Wednesday morning.
Next Big Thing: We’ll transition from cold (below average temperatures) to warm (above average temperatures) as we finish out the week. High temperatures will climb near average on Friday (lower 60s), but we’ll likely see highs approach 70°F on Saturday ahead of our next storm system. Instability looks to remain low, but we can’t rule out the possibility for a few strong or severe storms Saturday. We’ll keep you updated on the timing and intensity of this system over the next couple of days.
Unsettled Weather for the Start of December: Once the front moves through on Saturday giving us a round of showers and storms, the front could stall and bring in a series of disturbances that could continue to give us rain chances Sunday into Monday. Models have another cold front moving through on Tuesday. Temperatures will likely remain above average with highs in the 60s and possibly lower 70s. We’ll cool down below average by the middle part of next week.
Make sure you download our WBRC First Alert to receive weather notifications. Have a wonderful Tuesday!
WBRC First Alert Meteorologist Matt Daniel
Twitter: @mattdanielwx
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.