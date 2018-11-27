Man who fell to death after crashing on I-59 in Birmingham identified

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who crashed his motorcycle on I-59 in downtown Birmingham and then fell off the interstate to his death below.
His name is Michael Lavon Johnson, 45, from Austill, Georgia.
Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, says on November 23 at 4:21 a.m. Johnson was driving on I-59 SB at the 22nd St. N. exit when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a concrete railing.
That crash ejected Johnson from his motorcycle and he fell to the road below.
He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:51 a.m. near the intersection of 9th Ave. N. at 25th St. N.
Yates says Johnson’s family was traveling behind him, but they did not witness the accident.
However, when they came upon his motorcycle on the interstate, they stopped to look for him.
That’s when they looked over the railing and saw his body below the bridge.
Birmingham police are investigating this accident.
