Man dies from motorcycle accident in Pinson three months after it happened

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died three months after a motorcycle accident in Pinson.
Bill Yates, Chief Deputy Coroner, identified the victim as Anthony Douglas Kaiser, 43, of Pinson.
Yates said on August 24 at 4:10 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 79 North and East Red Hollow Road, Kaiser was driving northbound when another car turned in front of him and he ran into the car.
Kaiser was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead November 25 at 3:30 p.m.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this crash.
