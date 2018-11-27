Law enforcement warns you might not receive your Cyber Monday deals

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - According to the National Retail Federation about 75 million people are expected to take advantage of the internet bargains on Cyber Monday.
That means millions of Christmas gifts will be delivered to front porches in the next week or so. Shelby County Sheriffs office says porch thieves are waiting on these deliveries too.
Deputy Debbie Sumrall says they always see a spike in stolen packages during this time. There are ways to avoid becoming a victim.
“If you know something is coming and most of the time we get information with tracking details. You know just have a neighbor or someone go pick it up,” she suggests.
You can also have it delivered to your office or require a signature when the package is delivered.
