All Hwy 280 EB lanes reopen following crash at Inverness Parkway

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of Hwy 280 and Inverness Parkway on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the wreck involved a commercial vehicle and passenger car. Two people were injured and taken to area hospitals.
All eastbound lanes of Hwy 280 at the intersection were closed for an extended period of time, according to the sheriff’s department.
Motorists experienced delays in the area and were encouraged to use an alternate route, if possible.
