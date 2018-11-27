Hoover City Council meets to discuss possible Galleria shooting lawsuit

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Hoover City Council went into a special called meeting Tuesday likely to discuss a possible lawsuit being filed over the Thanksgiving night shooting at the Galleria.
21-year-old EJ Bradford of Hueytown was shot and killed by a Hoover police officer during that incident.
The city contends Bradford had a gun in his hand following another shooting at the mall which left an 18-year-old male and 12-year-old girl wounded.
On Wednesday, security was tight at Hoover City Hall. Part of the parking lot was blocked off for security reasons. Nine officers were inside the council chambers for the meeting.
On Monday night, protesters took to Highway 31 marching to the Galleria demanding the city release videos of the shooting.
Carlos Chaverst was with the group and hoped the council would address the matter. “Today, we are here demanding answers. We want to know what is going on,” said Carlos Chaverst with the Justice League.
Council President Gene Smith announced the council was going into executive session to discuss possible pending litigation and then the council went behind closed doors. Some pastors on hand hoped to hear more, but are asking patience to let the investigation continue.
“I believe there are people standing on the ready line to do wrong line,” Mike McClure, Pastor Revelation Church Ministries said.
“My hope and prayer is there will be a calm will take place. That is all the activities going on is premature. in my opinion.” Charles Winston, Pastor New Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Hueytown said.
But those behind Monday night’s protest are vowing more of the same. “If we have to stop everybody in Hoover from spending another dime in the city, we will do that. We do whatever we need to get more attention. To get justice. To get answers from Hoover,” Chaverst said.
Smith said the council can’t comment on any discussion of the executive session for fear of losing attorney-client privilege. Smith also said the council can’t comment because of the pending investigation.
