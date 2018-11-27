Gus Malzahn to accept reduced buyout to remain at Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WBRC) - Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn has agreed in principle to accept a reduced contract buyout to remain at the university. WBRC FOX6 Sports has confirmed an initial report from Auburn Undercover that Malzahn will see his $32 million buyout reduced by an unspecified amount. A source close to Auburn University also tells WBRC that Malzahn has agreed that Auburn will effectively end paying buyouts for assistant coaches, thus forcing Malzahn to pay buyouts himself for any assistant coach that he seeks to dismiss.
After beating Georgia and Alabama in back-to-back weeks in 2017, Malzahn was awarded a 7-year, $49 million contract. Since then, the Tigers have gone 7-7 with a record of 4-7 against Power-5 teams.
According to Auburn Undercover, Malzahn met with school president Steven Leath on Sunday to discuss the coach’s contract status. There remains no official word on when this agreement will be finalized.
