Family of 18-year-old Galleria shooting victim releases statement

“Brian Wilson’s Family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support over the last several days. It has been a difficult time, but with God ’s love and guidance and the support and love of their family and many friends, they will get through this. The Wilson family would like to send their sympathies, condolences and prayers to E J’s Family. E J and Brian were friends, and the Wilson family, especially Brian, are heartbroken over his senseless loss. The Wilson family also wants to send their best wishes and prayers to the 12 year old girl, who was accidentally shot, and to her family as well. Everyone is happy that she was able to leave the hospital and return home. We wish her a speedy recovery. Brian is still recovery in the hospital. He has had some good days and some bad days since being shot, but he is expected to make a full recovery. The Wilson Family hopes that this tragic event will lead to real, open and honest dialogue not only between the African-American community and the police, but also the entire community must be involved in this discussion. Reckless police shootings of young black man must stop. But they will not end until there is rational and productive communication between the entire community and the police force whose duty it is to protect that community. So let it begin in Birmingham, and let it begin now. So, let us go forward from this point until we get to where there is no fear between black men and police officers and where there is only respect among them.”