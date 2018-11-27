Editorial: Transparency

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The following is an editorial from WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018:
No way around it, the shootings at a local Birmingham mall have rocked our area to the core. Hoover, Alabama will be the epicenter for an officer-involved shooting for the foreseeable future, as the facts of Thanksgiving night come together. Three people shot, one of them dead at the hands of local law enforcement, with a “shooter” still at large, will continue to breed national attention and interest in a most unwelcome and unfortunate situation.
Hoover city officials and police have vowed transparency. That will be key, as nothing will ignite a furor around a tragic event such as this more than feelings that there are things known, but not shared. The expectation will be high that all facts be investigated swiftly and thoroughly with the intent to not only identify the original shooter, but uncover the circumstances that led to the shooting death of Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr.
My hope is the families get the answers they deserve and long for, as they long for their loved one lost or loved ones recovering from gunfire. If the investigation and findings are fully transparent and accountability for all is on high, then justice has every opportunity to be served.
