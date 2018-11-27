Downtown Gadsden ready for big holiday season

GADSDEN, AL (WBRC) - Christmas decorations fill storefront windows, and holiday signs are hanging from light poles on Broad Street in downtown Gadsden.
The city and businesses are ready for a busy holiday season, which kicked off last weekend with Small Business Saturday.
“This is something that has grown over the years, but I honestly believe this is the best one we have ever had,” said Kay Moore, the Director of Downtown Gadsden Inc.
According to Moore, the stores and streets were filled with customers on Saturday. The next big holiday event in downtown Gadsden is the Christmas Tree Lighting. That’s set for Friday, Dec. 7, at 5:30 p.m. on the lawn of city hall.
“Santa Claus will be here, and he’ll flip the switch,” said Moore.
The Coosa Christmas Boat Parade is on the same night as the tree lighting. It kicks off around 6 p.m. and can also be seen from the city hall.
Both of those events are happening on First Friday, which brings thousands of people to the downtown area. The live music will include Gadsden State’s choral group.
“They will be going in and out of stores kind of like the old singing post cards," explained Moore. "When you open the door, they will sing to you.”
The morning after First Friday is the Gadsden Kiwanis Christmas Parade down Broad Street. It’s from 10:30 a.m. until noon on Dec. 8.
Moore said Santa will be back on Dec. 15. He’ll be at the Mary G. Harding Center for Cultural Arts for Snacks with Santa. That’s from 10 a.m. until noon.
“Bring the kids, bring your cameras, and enjoy a fun time with Santa Claus,” said Moore.
You can keep up with all the events by going to Downtown Gadsden’s website.
