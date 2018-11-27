Cullman head football coach resigns

“I would like to be known that the face we are standing here today is nobody’s fault but my own. All responsibility to this football program lies on my shoulders and I am willing to take full responsibility for the outcome during the last 11 months of employment with Cullman City Schools. I considered it a great honor receiving this position and I appreciate the commitment that our CHS Administration made to me, the staff, and most importantly the student athletes during my tenure. I want it to be known that I did my very best to teach discipline, character and sportsmanship to each student athlete I encountered at CHS. Cullman High School has many talented students, and it was an honor to work with them every day. Finally, I appreciate the hard work of the coaching staff that surrounded me during my 1st year. I truly appreciate the loyalty and hard work they provided each day not only to me, but most importantly to the student athletes and great tradition of Cullman High School. I would like to take the necessary steps to move forward with the career that I love as quickly as possible. I am grateful that Cullman City Schools will allow me to remain employed as a teacher until future employment is found. I will work very quickly to find employment. I will always appreciate my time4 at CHS. I have learned many valuable lessons both personally and professionally. Thank you.”