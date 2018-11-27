Brodie Croyle blessed to help the kids at Big Oak Ranch: “They are truly my heroes”

“Anytime you think that you’re untouchable, anytime you think that you’re bigger than the game, bigger than the moment, it has a way of reminding you exactly where you are. That’s not something that just happens in that game [2005 Iron Bowl]. That’s one of those things. You can either fight it for the rest of your life, or it makes for a lot of great jokes. We go and speak and do different things, and we use it for different things.”