Brodie Croyle blessed to help the kids at Big Oak Ranch: “They are truly my heroes”

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Brodie Croyle reflects on the 2005 Iron Bowl and being sacked 11 times. Plus, his mission to help children in need at Big Oak Ranch. He shares his story on this special edition of Air It Out.
Highlights from the episode include:
“I’m reminded of my Iron Bowl every single morning when I wake up and get out of bed and try to make sure all my limbs and my joints are still working.”
“I still ride around and see ‘Honk if you sacked Brodie’ bumper stickers every once and a while, but that’s what makes it special. That’s what makes playing in Alabama special. That’s what makes the Iron Bowl special.”
“Anytime you think that you’re untouchable, anytime you think that you’re bigger than the game, bigger than the moment, it has a way of reminding you exactly where you are. That’s not something that just happens in that game [2005 Iron Bowl]. That’s one of those things. You can either fight it for the rest of your life, or it makes for a lot of great jokes. We go and speak and do different things, and we use it for different things.”
“Every single person that works there is blessed to be surrounded by the 152 kids that call Big Oak home…You could ask any person that works there, that those kids teach us more about forgiveness, love, second chances, and perseverance, than we will ever teach them."
“They are truly my heroes, and I’m blessed that I get to play a small part in their lives.”
To hear more from the former Crimson Tide and Kansas City QB, check out the full episode above.
Download new episodes each Thursday this football season. You can find Air It Out on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.