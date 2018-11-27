Black bear found injured, euthanized in Blount County

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Bears have been spotted in Blount County.
We’re getting a closer look at the 230 pound bear found injured on the side of the highway Sunday night.
We spoke with James Pettit who got so close to the bear, he compared the size of his hand with the animal’s gigantic paw.
“It’s not every day you see a bear around here,” said Pettit.
He said the pictures he took of the male black bear didn’t do its size any justice.
“I wish you could see how my hand size is compared to his,” he said. “It’s really wide. It’s probably twice as big as my hand was.”
Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division said they found the bear injured on the side of Highway 278 in Sneads.
Pettit said this bear has been pretty popular around town lately.
“My aunt had seen it in her backyard. Some of our other neighbors have seen it, and it’s on game cams,” he said.
Officials tell me they believe an 18-wheeler hit the animal, injuring it so badly, it had to be euthanized.
“I was excited to actually see it. But like I said, I didn’t want to see it dead. That’s obviously the closest I’ve been to a bear,” said Pettit.
And these pictures he shared on Facebook are giving people the closest view they’ll probably ever have of a black bear too.
“I’ve been having to charge my phone all day because it’s dead from people texting me and calling and checking my Facebook, people sharing my post. It’s got quite a few shares,” he said.
Wildlife officials said the bear was 2.5 years old and was healthy for his age.
Pettit said while the sighting of the bear was a once in a lifetime experience, it’s alarming too.
“That’s one concern is, our kids being outside by themselves now. You have to pay attention to that,” he said.
There’s no information on the driver of the tractor trailer who hit the bear.
The bear's skull and hide will be used for educational purposes.
If you see a bear here in Alabama, officials want you to report it by clicking here.
