Bitter cold winds persist Tuesday!

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Brrrrr! Stay bundled up today, because despite thermometer readings in the 40s, it’s going to primarily feel like it’s in the upper 20s and lower 30s due to the gusty winds.
The winds die down tonight and temperatures will be even colder than this morning on Wednesday morning. Lows in the lower to middle 20s, and that means you better protect your pipes and bring the pets in.
Temperatures turn around starting on Wednesday afternoon as an upper level ridge instead of a trough develops across the southeast. This will allow warm and moist air to gradually return. By Saturday we will see temperatures near 70 degrees and muggy air in place. A system will bring rain and storms and a small chance for strong storms for the first part of Saturday.
The chance may linger into Sunday and then another system arrives on Monday with warm temperatures persisting through next Tuesday.
Next Wednesday and beyond it looks like a big dip in the jet stream arrives and that will mean chilly air, but no snow.
CHRISTMAS PARADES:
On Friday, there is a small chance for showers, which could impact the Altoona Parade that the WBRC First Alert Storm Tracker will be in. Temperatures will be in the middle 50s.
Saturday looks wet right now for the Cullman Christmas Parade, for example, that the WBRC First Alert Storm Tracker will be attending if the weather cooperates.
Sunday now looks wet at times now, which could impact the Birmingham Christmas Parade that the WBRC Storm Tracker will be in.
