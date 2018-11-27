B’ham PD searching for suspect in Walgreens robbery

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man they say held up a Walgreens location near Birmingham Lakeview district.
A man entered the the location in the 3000 block of Clairmont Avenue around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19 will a note demanding various items, according to a news release from the Birmingham Police Department.
The suspect left with an undetermined amount of drugs, police said.
Anyone with any information on the man’s identity is asked to call BPD robbery detectives at 205-254-1753 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. A tip that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.