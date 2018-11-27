AL Christmas tree lots say Amazon’s new real-tree delivery option not affecting sales

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We’re less than a month away from Christmas, and if you think you’re running out of time to buy a tree, you can now go on Amazon and they’ll ship it right to you.
The people we spoke with at Mountian Scouts Christmas Tree Sale said this new Amazon service isn’t affecting their sales at all.
We stopped by the tree sale at Vestavia Scout Square off Montgomery Highway.
Families with children of all ages were out picking out their perfect tree.
It's something you don't have to do this year, though, if you're running short on time.
Amazon is now selling and shipping 7-foot Fraser firs from a North Carolina farm for around $115 dollars.
“You click a few clicks and it shows up at your doorstep. Some think that’s convenient, but you probably can’t see my four-year-old running around, but this is something that we do with our family every year," said David Young. "It’s more of a family experience. They look forward to it. We look forward to it. And it’s just something we want to maintain.”
This is the first year Amazon is offering this larger tree size.
But if you’re going for more of the experience, you can head over to the Shades Mountain Boy Scout Christmas Tree lot.
They’re open 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m Saturdays and 12:30 to 9:00 p.m. Sunday through Friday.
